BRIEF-American Realty Investors Inc reports Q4 earnings per share $0.09

April 3 American Realty Investors Inc:

* American Realty Investors Inc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.09

* American Realty Investors Inc qtrly net income applicable to common shares of $1.5 million versus net loss applicable to common shares of $1.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
