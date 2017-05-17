版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 18日 星期四 04:44 BJT

BRIEF-American Realty Investors Q1 loss per share $0.39

May 17 American Realty Investors Inc:

* American Realty Investors, Inc reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.39

* Says rental and other property revenues were $31.8 million for three months ended March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐