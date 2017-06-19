版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 20日 星期二 02:17 BJT

BRIEF-American Realty Investors says units, co entered into purchase agreement

June 19 American Realty Investors Inc

* Units, co entered into purchase agreement with Healthcare Trust, Healthcare Trust Operating Partnership, Arhc TRS Holdco II

* Pursuant to purchase agreement, purchaser parties agreed to purchase membership interests in co's indirect units

* Deal for purchase price of $120.0 million - SEC filing

* Under purchase agreement, company will be required to pay HTI a termination fee of $3.6 million if deal terminted Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐