BRIEF-American Realty Investors says units, co entered into purchase agreement

June 19 American Realty Investors Inc

* Units, co entered into purchase agreement with Healthcare Trust, Healthcare Trust Operating Partnership, Arhc TRS Holdco II

* Pursuant to purchase agreement, purchaser parties agreed to purchase membership interests in co's indirect units

* Deal for purchase price of $120.0 million - SEC filing

* Under purchase agreement, company will be required to pay HTI a termination fee of $3.6 million if deal terminted Further company coverage: