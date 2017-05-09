版本:
BRIEF-American Renal Associates Holdings announces Q1 loss per share $0.40

May 9 American Renal Associates Holdings Inc

* American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.06

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 loss per share $0.40

* Patient service operating revenues for Q1 of 2017 were $177.0 million, an increase of 2.8% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
