版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 26日 星期一 18:22 BJT

BRIEF-American Renal Associates Holdings Inc says units entered into credit agreement

June 26 American Renal Associates Holdings Inc

* American Renal Associates Holdings Inc - on june 22, units entered into a credit agreement - SEC filing

* American Renal Associates Holdings Inc - new credit agreement provides for $100 million senior secured revolving credit facility

* American Renal Associates Holdings Inc - agreement also provides for $440 million senior secured term b loan facility Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2u7dYnh) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐