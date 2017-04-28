版本:
BRIEF-American Savings Bank Q1 net income of $15.8 mln

April 28 (Reuters) -

* Net income of $15.8 million for q1 of 2017 compared to $12.7 million in q1 of 2016

* Net interest income (pretax) was $54.8 million in q1 of 2017

* American savings bank reports first quarter 2017 earnings Source text for Eikon:
