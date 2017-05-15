版本:
BRIEF-American Shared Hospital Services reports Q1 earnings $0.05/shr

May 15 American Shared Hospital Services

* American Shared Hospital Services reports higher first quarter revenue and net income

* Q1 earnings per share $0.05

* American Shared Hospital Services qtrly revenue $ 4.9 million versus $4.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
