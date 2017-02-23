BRIEF-American Software Q3 revenue fell 2 percent to $26.4 million

UPDATE 5-U.S. destroyer almost foundered after collision, bodies found - Seventh Fleet
* Commander says damaged destroyer could have foundered or sunk
Feb 23 American Software Inc
* American Software reports preliminary third quarter of fiscal year 2017 results
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.08
* Q3 revenue fell 2 percent to $26.4 million
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.09
* American Software says remain optimistic about our Q4 and overall fiscal year 2017 performance despite continued global macro-economic sluggishness Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Commander says damaged destroyer could have foundered or sunk
WASHINGTON, June 18 President Donald Trump and Republican leaders in Congress will soon confront a complex challenge for tax reform: how to limit U.S. corporate tax avoidance schemes that take advantage of low tax rates in foreign countries.
WASHINGTON, June 18 President Donald Trump and Republican leaders in Congress will soon confront a complex challenge for tax reform: how to limit U.S. corporate tax avoidance schemes that take advantage of low tax rates in foreign countries.