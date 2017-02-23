版本:
2017年 2月 24日

BRIEF-American Software Q3 revenue fell 2 percent to $26.4 million

Feb 23 American Software Inc

* American Software reports preliminary third quarter of fiscal year 2017 results

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.08

* Q3 revenue fell 2 percent to $26.4 million

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.09

* American Software says remain optimistic about our Q4 and overall fiscal year 2017 performance despite continued global macro-economic sluggishness Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
