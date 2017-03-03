版本:
BRIEF-American Software says H. Allan Dow is co's new president

March 4 American Software Inc

* American Software board of directors elect h. Allan dow as new president

* American Software Inc - J. Michael Edenfield, president and chief executive officer of company, has taken a medical leave of absence Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
