公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三

BRIEF-American States Water announces Q1 consolidated earnings per share $0.34

May 2 American States Water Co

* American States Water Company announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 consolidated earnings per share $0.34

* Q1 total operating revenues $98.8 million versus $93.5 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
