版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 24日 星期五 06:18 BJT

BRIEF-American States Water reports Q4 earnings per share $0.30

Feb 23 American States Water Co-

* American States Water Company announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.30

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐