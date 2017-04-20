版本:
2017年 4月 21日

BRIEF-American Superconductor announces four new D-VAR orders valued at about $8 mln

April 20 American Superconductor Corp-

* Announced four new D-VAR statcom system orders valued at approximately $8.0 million

* Revenue from these four D-VAR orders is expected to be recognized in fiscal year 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
