BRIEF-American Superconductor Corp plans to reduce operating costs, align organization for anticipated Grid segment growth

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
April 4 American Superconductor Corp
* American Superconductor Corp - plans to reduce operating costs and align organization for anticipated Grid segment growth
* American Superconductor Corp - intends to focus on optimizing manufacturing capacity requirements of company, as well as aligning headcount
* American Superconductor - currently exploring options for moving manufacturing, administrative operations at devens, to nearby, smaller-scale building
* American Superconductor-expects to reduce annualized expenses by about $4 - $5 million once savings are realized,which is expected to occur by end of fy 2017
* American Superconductor - anticipates to incur cash-related restructuring charges of about $1.5- $2 million for severance-related costs in quarter ending june 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm