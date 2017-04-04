版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 5日 星期三 00:16 BJT

BRIEF-American Superconductor Corp plans to reduce operating costs, align organization for anticipated Grid segment growth

April 4 American Superconductor Corp

* American Superconductor Corp - plans to reduce operating costs and align organization for anticipated Grid segment growth

* American Superconductor Corp - intends to focus on optimizing manufacturing capacity requirements of company, as well as aligning headcount

* American Superconductor - currently exploring options for moving manufacturing, administrative operations at devens, to nearby, smaller-scale building

* American Superconductor-expects to reduce annualized expenses by about $4 - $5 million once savings are realized,which is expected to occur by end of fy 2017

* American Superconductor - anticipates to incur cash-related restructuring charges of about $1.5- $2 million for severance-related costs in quarter ending june 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐