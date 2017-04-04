BRIEF-American Superconductor says board approved plan to reduce co's global workforce by about 8 pct, effective April 4 - SEC Filing

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
April 4 American Superconductor Corp:
* On April 3 co's board approved a plan to reduce co's global workforce by approximately 8 percent, effective April 4
* The majority of the affected employees are located at the company’s Devens, Massachusetts office location - SEC Filing
* Is currently evaluating whether any non-cash restructuring charges will be incurred - SEC Filing
* David A. Henry resigned from offices of executive vice president, CFO and treasurer of co, effective April 4, 2017
* Board appointed John W. Kosiba, as senior vice president, chief financial officer
* Henry has agreed to remain employee of co,assist with transition of responsibilities,other related matters until June 30, 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2oz7cYa) Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm