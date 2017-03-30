BRIEF-American Tower Corporation prices senior notes offering

March 30 American Tower Corp

* American Tower Corporation prices senior notes offering

* American Tower Corp says notes will have an interest rate of 1.375% per annum and are being issued at a price equal to 98.642% of their face value

* American Tower Corp - Pricing of its registered public offering of senior unsecured notes due 2025, in an aggregate principal amount of 500.0 million Euros