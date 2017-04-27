BRIEF-American Tower Corporation Q1 revenue $1.616 billion

April 27 American Tower Corp
* American Tower Corporation reports first quarter 2017
financial results
* Q1 revenue rose 25.4 percent to $1.616 billion
* Qtrly net income attributable to AMT common stockholders
per diluted share $ 0.67
* Qtrly consolidated AFFO per share $ 1.68
* American Tower Corp - sees full year 2017 total property
revenue $6,415 million - $6,595 million
* Sees 2017 total property revenue $6,415 million to $ 6,595
million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.66, revenue view $1.58
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.85, revenue view $6.52
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
