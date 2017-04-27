版本:
BRIEF-American Tower Corporation Q1 revenue $1.616 billion

April 27 American Tower Corp

* American Tower Corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 revenue rose 25.4 percent to $1.616 billion

* Qtrly net income attributable to AMT common stockholders per diluted share $ 0.67

* Qtrly consolidated AFFO per share $ 1.68

* American Tower Corp - sees full year 2017 total property revenue $6,415 million - $6,595 million

* Sees 2017 total property revenue $6,415 million to $ 6,595 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.66, revenue view $1.58 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.85, revenue view $6.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
