BRIEF-American Tower revises 2017 guidance

BRIEF-Medicure qtrly loss per share C$0.33
* Medicure reports financial results for quarter ended march 31, 2017
March 21 American Tower Corp:
* American Tower Corp - subsequent to issuance of FY 2017 outlook on Feb. 27, 2017, co amended a master lease agreement with one of its tenants
* American Tower Corp- based on amendment, co now expects to recognize at least $100 million in additional straight-line revenue for year
* American Tower Corp- company has therefore revised its guidance for full year 2017- sec filing
* American Tower -co now expects total property revenue of $6,310 million to $6,490 million for fy 2017
* American Tower Corp-co now expects net income and adjusted ebitda of $1,275 million to $1,345 million and $3,910 million to $4,010 million, respectively for fy 2017 Source text - bit.ly/2nwfMqg Further company coverage:
* Csp inc. Reports second-quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Spark energy inc - has authorized a share buyback program of up to $50 million of spark class a common stock