BRIEF-American Tower sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA of $3,810-$3,910 mln

Feb 27 American Tower Corp

* Qtrly property revenue increased 21.6 pct to $1,521 million

* American tower corporation reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 revenue $1.54 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.54 billion

* Qtrly consolidated affo per share $ 1.52

* American tower corp - sees FY total property revenue $6,210 million to $6,390 million

* American tower corp - sees FY net income $1,175 million to $1,245 million

* Sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA of $3,810 million to $3,910 million