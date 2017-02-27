BRIEF-American Tower sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA of $3,810-$3,910 mln

BRIEF-Concert pharmaceuticals announces shareholder approval of CTP-656 asset purchase agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Feb 27 American Tower Corp
* Qtrly property revenue increased 21.6 pct to $1,521 million
* American tower corporation reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 revenue $1.54 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.54 billion
* Qtrly consolidated affo per share $ 1.52
* American tower corp - sees FY total property revenue $6,210 million to $6,390 million
* American tower corp - sees FY net income $1,175 million to $1,245 million
* Sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA of $3,810 million to $3,910 million
* Indexes up: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.08 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
* Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation announces increase to bought deal financing