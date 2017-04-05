版本:
BRIEF-American vanguard enters into agreement with Adama to acquire certain crop protection assets in U.S.

April 5 American Vanguard Corp

* American Vanguard enters into agreement with Adama to acquire certain crop protection assets in the U.S.

* American Vanguard Corp - financial terms of agreement were not disclosed.

* American Vanguard - through unit entered agreement to acquire certain crop protection assets in U.S. From units of Adama Agricultural Solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
