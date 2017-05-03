BRIEF-American Water Q1 earnings per share $0.52 from continuing operations

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 3 American Water Works Company Inc:
* American Water reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.52 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* American Water Works Company Inc - company affirms 2017 earnings guidance from continuing operations of $2.98 to $3.08 per diluted share
* Increases quarterly dividend by 10.7 percent to $0.415per share
* American Water Works Company Inc - qtrly operating revenues $ 756 million versus $ 743 million
* Q2 revenue view $867.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* American water works company inc - american water plans to invest about $1.5 billion across its footprint in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.