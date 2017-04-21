版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 22日 星期六

BRIEF-AMERICAN WATER SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.415/SHARE

April 21 American Water Works Company Inc

* AMERICAN WATER INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 10.7 PERCENT

* SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.415PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
