BRIEF-AMERICAN WATER SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.415/SHARE

BRIEF-IBC conference success IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel
* IBC conference success; IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 21 American Water Works Company Inc
* AMERICAN WATER INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 10.7 PERCENT
* SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.415PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IBC conference success; IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Initiated a search to identify a candidate to succeed Roger Woeller as chief executive officer of Blumetric
* Announces pricing of $50 million of 5.75 pct convertible notes due 2022