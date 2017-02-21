BRIEF-American Water Works reports Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.57

Feb 21 American Water Works Company Inc:
* American Water reports 2016 fourth quarter and year-end
results
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.57
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* American Water Works Company Inc - company affirms 2017
earnings guidance from continuing operations of $2.98 to $3.08
per diluted share
* American Water Works Company Inc - projects 2017 dividend
growth to be at top of long term eps compound annual growth
range of 7 to 10 percent
* American Water Works Company Inc - qtrly operating
revenues $802 million versus $783 million
* Q4 revenue view $820.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.04 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
