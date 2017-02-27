版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 27日 星期一 19:47 BJT

BRIEF-American Woodmark Corp Q3 earnings per share $0.89

Feb 27 American Woodmark Corp:

* American Woodmark Corporation announces third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.89

* Q3 sales $249.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $236.4 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐