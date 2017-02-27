BRIEF-American Woodmark Corp Q3 earnings per share $0.89

BRIEF-Concert pharmaceuticals announces shareholder approval of CTP-656 asset purchase agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals
* Concert pharmaceuticals announces shareholder approval of CTP-656 asset purchase agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Feb 27 American Woodmark Corp:
* American Woodmark Corporation announces third quarter results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.89
* Q3 sales $249.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $236.4 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.08 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
* Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation announces increase to bought deal financing