BRIEF-Americas Silver Corp provides first quarter production and cost update

April 26 Americas Silver Corp-

* Americas Silver Corporation provides first quarter production and cost update

* Americas Silver - qtrly silver production of about 524,000 silver ounces and 1.1 million silver equivalent ounces, representing decreases of 22% and 13%

* Says guidance for 2017 remains unchanged at 2.0 - 2.5 million ounces in silver production