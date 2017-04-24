版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 25日

BRIEF-AmeriGas Propane declares quarterly partnership distribution of $0.95 per limited partnership unit

April 24 AmeriGas Partners L.P.:

* Says AmeriGas Propane Inc declared a quarterly partnership distribution of $0.95 per limited partnership unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
