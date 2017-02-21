版本:
BRIEF-AMERIGO EXECUTES MANDATE AGREEMENT FOR FINANCING OF PHASE 2 OF CAUQUENES EXPANSION

Feb 21 Amerigo Resources Ltd

* AMERIGO EXECUTES MANDATE AGREEMENT WITH BBVA TO ARRANGE FINANCING FOR PHASE TWO OF THE CAUQUENES EXPANSION

* AMERIGO RESOURCES -MANDATE AGREEMENT SETS OUT AN EXCLUSIVE ARRANGEMENT WITH BBVA DESCRIBING ACTIVITIES NEEDED TO ARRANGE A LOAN FACILITY

* AMERIGO RESOURCES - BBVA HAS AGREED TO SEEK CREDIT APPROVAL TO PROVIDE UP TO 50% OF AMOUNT OF LOAN FACILITY

* ESTIMATED COST OF CAUQUENES PHASE TWO EXPANSION IS US$30 MILLION, TO BE FINANCED BY LOAN FACILITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
