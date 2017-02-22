BRIEF-Amerigo posts Q4 net earnings of $3.0 million

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 2-yr high after Fed signals gradual tightening
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
Feb 22 Amerigo Resources Ltd
* Amerigo announces 2016 and Q4-2016 financial results
* Amerigo Resources Ltd - 2016 production was 56.8 million pounds of copper, 52 pct higher than 37.3 million pounds produced in 2015
* Amerigo Resources Ltd - in Q4-2016 the company posted revenue of $29.5 million
* Amerigo Resources Ltd- MVC estimates 2017 production of 60.0 to 65.0 million pounds of copper at an annual cash cost of $1.60 to $1.75/lb
* Amerigo Resources Ltd - for 2017 MVC expects to produce 1.5 million pounds of molybdenum
* Amerigo Resources - co is advancing debt financing discussion to complete construction of phase two cauquenes expansion project in second half of 2018
* Amerigo Resources Ltd - project has estimated cost of $30 million, planned to up production to 87 million pounds of copper/year, estimated cash cost $1.40/lb
* Qtrly net earnings of $3.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
QUITO, May 24 Lenin Moreno was sworn in as Ecuador's president on Wednesday following a tight electoral race that the former vice president won on promises of maintaining the social programs of his leftist predecessor, Rafael Correa.
VANCOUVER, May 24 British Columbia's Green Party plans to decide over the next week which political party to back in the Western Canadian province, its leader said on Wednesday, after final voting results showed the tiny party holding the balance of power.