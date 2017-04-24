版本:
BRIEF-AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL TO ACQUIRE INVESTMENT PROFESSIONALS INC

April 24 Ameriprise Financial Inc

* AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE INVESTMENT PROFESSIONALS, INC.

* TRANSACTION IS SUBJECT TO CUSTOMARY CONDITIONS AND REGULATORY REVIEW, AND IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN Q3 OF 2017

* JAY MCANELLY, PRESIDENT AND CEO OF IPI, WILL JOIN AMERIPRISE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
