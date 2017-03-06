版本:
BRIEF-Ameris Bancorp announces commencement of subordinated notes offering

March 6 Ameris Bancorp

* Ameris Bancorp announces commencement of subordinated notes offering

* Ameris Bancorp - Commenced underwritten public offering of about $75 million of its fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2027

* Ameris Bancorp - Company expects to use net proceeds of offering to repay existing indebtedness under its revolving credit agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
