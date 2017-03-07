版本:
BRIEF-Ameris Bancorp priced $75 million of 5.75% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2027

March 7 Ameris Bancorp

* Ameris Bancorp announces pricing of subordinated notes offering

* Priced $75 million of its 5.75% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2027

* Notes have a 10-year term and were offered to public at par Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
