BRIEF-Ameris Bancorp priced $75 million of 5.75% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2027

BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings comments on ISS report
* If shareholders follow ISS' recommendation, there will be only 1 independent director on co's board who served for longer than 8 months
March 7 Ameris Bancorp
* Ameris Bancorp announces pricing of subordinated notes offering
* Priced $75 million of its 5.75% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2027
* Notes have a 10-year term and were offered to public at par
* Praxair Inc. confirms agreement in principle regarding a business combination agreement with Linde AG subject to board approvals of both parties
* Board authorized redemption 2.5 million outstanding shares of its 8.75% series a cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock