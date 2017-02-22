版本:
BRIEF-Amerisafe reports Q4 earnings per share $0.99

Feb 22 Amerisafe Inc-

* Amerisafe announces 2016 fourth quarter and year-end results

* Amerisafe Inc qtrly net premiums earned $92.1 million versus $95 million last year

* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.99

* Amerisafe Inc qtrly operating earnings per share $1.04

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.98 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
