BRIEF-Amerisourcebergen reports Q2 EPS $1.86

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
May 4 Amerisourcebergen Corp
* Amerisourcebergen reports second quarter fiscal year 2017 results
* Adjusted diluted EPS guidance raised to $5.77 to $5.92 for fiscal year 2017
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.77
* Continues to expect brand inflation of 7 pct to 9 pct and generic deflation of -7 pct to -9 pct for fiscal year 2017
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $5.77 to $5.92
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.86
* Q2 revenue $37.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $38.09 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Amerisourcebergen corp sees FY 2017 revenue growth in range of 5.5 percent to 6.5 percent, compared to previous assumption of 6.5 percent to 8 percent
* Amerisourcebergen corp sees fiscal 2017 brand drug inflation in range of 7 percent to 9 percent
* Amerisourcebergen corp sees fiscal 2017 generic drug deflation in range of -7 percent to -9 percent
* Amerisourcebergen corp sees fiscal 2017 contributions from new generic launches similar to prior year
* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.82, revenue view $156.48 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.