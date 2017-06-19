版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 19日 星期一 18:49 BJT

BRIEF-AmerisourceBergen says ‍announced a new organizational structure

June 19 Amerisourcebergen Corp

* Says ‍announced a new organizational structure designed to further align organization to its customer needs​

* Amerisourcebergen - customer-facing offerings to be aligned under 2 groups

* Says co's operations will continue to be comprised of pharmaceutical distribution services reportable segment and other

* Says ‍has also formed a new management committee to enable quicker, cross-functional decision-making​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐