公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 21:48 BJT

BRIEF-AmerisourceBergen says "we feel good" about the low end of fiscal 2017 adjusted earnings forecast

May 4 Amerisourcebergen

* Says "we feel good" about the low end of fiscal 2017 adjusted earnings forecast even if generic deflation change a few percent - conf call Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
