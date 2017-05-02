BRIEF-Ametek Q1 earnings per share $0.60

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 Ametek Inc:
* Ametek announces strong first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.60
* Q1 sales $1.01 billion versus I/B/E/S view $961.4 million
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $2.40 to $2.48
* Sees Q2 2017 earnings per share about $0.60 to $0.62
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ametek Inc - we expect 2017 sales will increase mid-single digits, with organic sales up low-single digits
* Ametek Inc - expect Q2 2017 sales to increase mid-single digits on a percentage basis compared to same period last year
* Guidance provided for Q2 and for full year 2017 does not include anticipated closure of mocon acquisition
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.62, revenue view $1.03 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.44, revenue view $4.04 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.