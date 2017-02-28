版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 28日 星期二 21:44 BJT

BRIEF-AMG appoints Thomas Henauer as head of distribution, Switzerland

Feb 28 Affiliated Managers Group Inc:

* AMG appoints Thomas Henauer as head of distribution, Switzerland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
