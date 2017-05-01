BRIEF-AMG Q1 EPS $2.13

May 1 Affiliated Managers Group Inc
* Amg reports financial and operating results for the first
quarter of 2017
* Q1 earnings per share $2.13
* Q1 revenue $544.3 million
* Affiliated managers group inc- amg's aggregate assets
under management were approximately $754 billion at march 31,
2017
* Qtrly economic earnings per share were $3.21
* Q1 earnings per share view $3.18, revenue view $551.6
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Affiliated managers-positive net flows into alternative
strategies offset by elevated outflows from u.s. Equity
strategies, resulting in modest outflows for q1
