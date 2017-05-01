版本:
BRIEF-AMG Q1 EPS $2.13

May 1 Affiliated Managers Group Inc

* Amg reports financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2017

* Q1 earnings per share $2.13

* Q1 revenue $544.3 million

* Affiliated managers group inc- amg's aggregate assets under management were approximately $754 billion at march 31, 2017

* Qtrly economic earnings per share were $3.21

* Q1 earnings per share view $3.18, revenue view $551.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Affiliated managers-positive net flows into alternative strategies offset by elevated outflows from u.s. Equity strategies, resulting in modest outflows for q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
