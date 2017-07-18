BRIEF-Amgen and Array BioPharma announce preclinical license and collaboration agreement

1 分钟阅读
July 18 (Reuters) - Array BioPharma Inc
* Amgen and Array BioPharma announce preclinical license and collaboration agreement in inflammation
* Array BioPharma - under terms of agreement, Amgen and Array will collaborate on preclinical development with Array leading medicinal chemistry work
* Array BioPharma Inc - Amgen is responsible for clinical development and commercialization
* Array BioPharma - in exchange for exclusive rights to Array's preclinical program, Amgen will make upfront and milestone payments
* Array BioPharma - Amgen will also pay royalties on sales of resulting therapies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: