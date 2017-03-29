BRIEF-Amgen enters into agreement with Inovalon and Avalere

March 29 Inovalon Holdings Inc
* Amgen enters into agreement with Inovalon and Avalere to
engage value-based contracting opportunities
* Inovalon Holdings Inc - agreement will focus specifically
on Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA)
* Inovalon Holdings - Co, Avalere Health will deploy data,
analytics capabilities with OBCS to support development of obcs
based on value of Amgen's products
