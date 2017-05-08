版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 8日 星期一 20:49 BJT

BRIEF-Amgen files for potential five-part senior notes offering

May 8 Amgen Inc

* Amgen inc files for potential five-part senior notes offering - sec filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2qh9EEe) Further company coverage:
