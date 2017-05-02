版本:
BRIEF-Amgen, Harvard Pilgrim agree to contract for repatha

May 2 Amgen Inc:

* Amgen and Harvard Pilgrim agree to first cardiovascular outcomes-based refund contract for repatha (evolocumab)

* Amgen - contract provides Harvard Pilgrim with a rebate for cost of repatha for an eligible patient who has a heart attack or stroke while on repatha Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
