BRIEF-Amgen Inc reports four-year follow-up results from Repatha Osler-1 study

MOVES-Rothschild hires four managing directors in US
May 24 Rothschild Global Advisory, a unit of the Rothschild & Co Group, hired four managing directors to its consumer and healthcare teams in the United States.
March 14 Amgen Inc
* Amgen Inc - four-year follow-up results from Repatha (evolocumab) Osler-1 study
* Amgen Inc - Repatha, when added to standard of care (SOC), achieved median low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) reductions of 57 percent at four years
* Amgen - Repatha, when added to SOC achieved median LDL-C reductions with no new safety concerns identified Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 24 Rothschild Global Advisory, a unit of the Rothschild & Co Group, hired four managing directors to its consumer and healthcare teams in the United States.
* HAVAS GROUP ACQUIRES SORENTO, AN INDIA-BASED HEALTH-AND-WELLNESS COMMUNICATIONS AGENCY
* About 47,900 in U.S. (in addition, about 1,000 in Canada) office chairs recalled by Leggett & Platt office components due to fall hazard