BRIEF-Amgen Inc reports four-year follow-up results from Repatha Osler-1 study

March 14 Amgen Inc

* Amgen Inc - four-year follow-up results from Repatha (evolocumab) Osler-1 study

* Amgen Inc - Repatha, when added to standard of care (SOC), achieved median low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) reductions of 57 percent at four years

* Amgen - Repatha, when added to SOC achieved median LDL-C reductions with no new safety concerns identified Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
