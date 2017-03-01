版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 2日

BRIEF-Amgen inc says to present new kyprolis and xgeva data

March 2 Amgen Inc

* Amgen inc says to present new Kyprolis and Xgeva data

* Amgen -detailed results from phase 3 head-to-head endeavor trial show kyprolis significantly improved overall survival compared to velcade Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
