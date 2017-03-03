版本:
BRIEF-Amgen presents new data from phase 3 xgeva study in multiple myeloma patients

March 3 Amgen Inc

* Amgen presents new data from phase 3 xgeva® (denosumab) study in multiple myeloma patients at the 16th international myeloma workshop

* Amgen inc says positive data from phase 3 '482 study

* Amgen -secondary endpoints of superiority in delaying time to first sre and delaying time to first-and-subsequent sre were not met in this study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
