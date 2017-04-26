BRIEF-Amgen reports Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $3.15

BRIEF-Coca-Cola signs letter of intent for bottling territory in Northeast
* The Coca-Cola Company nears completion of u.s. Refranchising plan with letter of intent for territory in Northeast
April 26 Amgen Inc
* Amgen reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 revenue fell 1 percent to $5.5 billion
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $3.15
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $2.79
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $22.3 billion to $23.1 billion
* Two harbors investment corp - its intention to contribute its portfolio of commercial real estate assets to granite point mortgage trust inc.
* Manitok Energy Inc. Announces amended terms for the lease issuance and drilling commitment agreement