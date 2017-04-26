版本:
2017年 4月 27日

BRIEF-Amgen reports Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $3.15

April 26 Amgen Inc

* Amgen reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 revenue fell 1 percent to $5.5 billion

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $3.15

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $2.79

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $22.3 billion to $23.1 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
