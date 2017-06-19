版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 19日 星期一 21:14 BJT

BRIEF-Amgen says FDA accepts sBLA to expand indication for XGEVA

June 19 Amgen Inc

* FDA accepts Amgen's supplemental biologics license application to expand indication for XGEVA (denosumab) to include multiple myeloma patients

* Amgen Inc - FDA sets PDUFA target action date of Feb. 3, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐