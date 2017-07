July 11 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc

* FDA grants full approval for blincyto® (blinatumomab) to treat relapsed or refractory b-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia in adults and children

* Amgen Inc - u.s. Fda approved supplemental biologics license application for blincytoto include overall survival data from phase 3 tower study

* Approval converts blincyto's accelerated approval to a full approval Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: