BRIEF-Amgen submits applications in the U.S. and Europe to expand current indication for xgeva

April 4 Amgen Inc:

* Amgen submits applications in the us and europe to expand current indication for xgeva® (denosumab) to include patients with multiple myeloma

* Amgen Inc - submission of sbla to fda, application for a variation to marketing authorization to ema for xgeva Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
