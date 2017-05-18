BRIEF-Amgen submits Biologics License Application to the FDA for erenumab

BRIEF-Bombardier signs letter of intent with CemAir for 2 Q400 Aircraft
* Bombardier signs a letter of intent with CemAir for two Q400 Aircraft
May 18 Amgen Inc
* Amgen submits biologics license application to the fda for erenumab
* Amgen inc says bla includes data from pivotal studies in patients with episodic and chronic migraine
* Amgen inc - announced submission of a biologics license application to u.s. Food and drug administration for erenumab to prevent migraine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bombardier signs a letter of intent with CemAir for two Q400 Aircraft
* Ebay - Launched price match guarantee on more than 50,000 deals in the United States
June 21 U.S. Democratic lawmakers asked Environmental Protection Agency head Scott Pruitt on Wednesday to disclose procedures to prevent billionaire Carl Icahn from influencing U.S. biofuels policy for personal gain. The letter is the latest in a string of missives from Democrats concerned about Icahn's dual role as a special adviser to President Donald Trump on regulation and as a major investor in heavily regulated industries. Icahn has an 82 percent stake in oil refin