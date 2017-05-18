版本:
2017年 5月 18日

BRIEF-Amgen submits Biologics License Application to the FDA for erenumab

May 18 Amgen Inc

* Amgen submits biologics license application to the fda for erenumab

* Amgen inc says bla includes data from pivotal studies in patients with episodic and chronic migraine

* Amgen inc - announced submission of a biologics license application to u.s. Food and drug administration for erenumab to prevent migraine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
