BRIEF-Amicus Therapeutics completes enrollment in essence phase 3 epidermolysis bullosa clinical study

April 3 Amicus Therapeutics Inc

* Amicus Therapeutics completes enrollment in essence phase 3 epidermolysis bullosa clinical study

* Amicus Therapeutics Inc - top-line data from ongoing phase 3 clinical study (essence) of SD-101 are expected in Q3 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
